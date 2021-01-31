The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.63.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.33. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.