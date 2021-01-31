The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.17. 3,411,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

