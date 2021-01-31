The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces $0.16 Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

GRC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

