The Graph Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $888.94 million and approximately $767.19 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

