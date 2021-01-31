The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.46.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 208.70%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.