The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Marcus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

