The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the period.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

