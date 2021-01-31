The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 48.9% in January

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Ireland Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.54% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 4,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

