The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.