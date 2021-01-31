The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.40-27.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $26.40-27.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $691.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

