The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $806.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $806.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

Shares of SHW opened at $691.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $728.22 and a 200 day moving average of $696.25.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

