The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,765 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of The Shyft Group worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,071,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -377.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.