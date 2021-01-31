The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.63.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.