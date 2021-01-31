The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.