The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.94.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$72.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$76.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4891161 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

