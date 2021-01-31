The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.