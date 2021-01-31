The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

