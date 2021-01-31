TheStreet Upgrades First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUSB stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.68.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares makes up approximately 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

