TheStreet Upgrades Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

