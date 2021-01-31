THORChain Hits One Day Volume of $75.36 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. THORChain has a market cap of $546.39 million and approximately $75.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00010491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00274210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039027 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

