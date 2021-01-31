ThoreCoin (THR) Hits Market Cap of $552.16 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $552.16 million and $30,743.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $6,369.69 or 0.19512854 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

