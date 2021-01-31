ThoreNext Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ThoreNext has a market cap of $9.39 million and $890.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext (CRYPTO:THX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

