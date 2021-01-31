Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 960.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

