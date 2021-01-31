Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 37,826 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

