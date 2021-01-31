Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRT opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

