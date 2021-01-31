Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 15,081 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $50.43 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Insiders have sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

