Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

