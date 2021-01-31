Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,580 shares of company stock worth $30,520,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

