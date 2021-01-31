Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

