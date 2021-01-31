Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

