Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 7,327 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after buying an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

