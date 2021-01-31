Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

