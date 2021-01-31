Timothy A. Minahan Sells 16,641 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after acquiring an additional 122,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

