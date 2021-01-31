Timothy Regan Sells 1,941 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 959,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after acquiring an additional 936,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

