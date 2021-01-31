Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in January

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TOELY stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,207. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $109.12. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

