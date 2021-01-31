Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

