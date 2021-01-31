TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) alerts:

TOG stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.53. 1,177,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,962. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky acquired 35,715 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,394.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39. Also, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,340,017.50.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.