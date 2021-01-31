Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04). 235,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 755,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £325.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.07.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £351,000 ($458,583.75).

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.