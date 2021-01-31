Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Downgraded by Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

