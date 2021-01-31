TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

Shares of RNW opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.70. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8078684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.