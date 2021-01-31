TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

