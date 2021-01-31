Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.22

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.22 and traded as low as $54.98. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 1,816 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $407.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.69 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

