Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.20. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,193,867 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

