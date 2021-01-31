TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $29,763.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,039.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,874,535. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

