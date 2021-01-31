Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 174,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 35,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

