TRON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $2.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

