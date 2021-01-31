Truadvice LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $198.59. 1,343,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.81.

