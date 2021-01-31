Truadvice LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 102,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $138.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

