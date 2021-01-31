Truadvice LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 241,118 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 331,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,758. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

