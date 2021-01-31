Truadvice LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,409,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,915,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

